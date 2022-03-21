$53,000+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-977-6873
2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 300 | Sport Package | Premium One Package
Location
Audi Winnipeg
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
$53,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8676365
- Stock #: 261440
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Selenite Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Saddle Brown
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 46,765 KM
Vehicle Description
Get noticed in this stylish 2020 Mercedes-Benz C300 Coupe with 4matic All-Wheel Drive that just arrived in beautiful Selenite Grey Metallic! Lots of factory warranty remaining plus great features such as: heated leather seating w/driver memory, back-up camera, LED headlights, navigation, blind spot monitoring, panoramic sunroof and more! Plus as an added bonus, this sporty coupe includes the following extra options: * Open Pore Dark Ash Wood Trim * Heated Steering Wheel * Sport Package w/18 Inch Rim Upgrade & Sport Suspension * Premium Package w/64 Color Ambient LED Lighting & Premium Burmester Surround Sound System
Vehicle Features
