2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

46,765 KM

$53,000

+ tax & licensing
$53,000

+ taxes & licensing

Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 | Sport Package | Premium One Package

2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 | Sport Package | Premium One Package

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

$53,000

+ taxes & licensing

46,765KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8676365
  • Stock #: 261440

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Selenite Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Saddle Brown
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # 261440
  • Mileage 46,765 KM

Vehicle Description

Get noticed in this stylish 2020 Mercedes-Benz C300 Coupe with 4matic All-Wheel Drive that just arrived in beautiful Selenite Grey Metallic! Lots of factory warranty remaining plus great features such as: heated leather seating w/driver memory, back-up camera, LED headlights, navigation, blind spot monitoring, panoramic sunroof and more! Plus as an added bonus, this sporty coupe includes the following extra options: * Open Pore Dark Ash Wood Trim * Heated Steering Wheel * Sport Package w/18 Inch Rim Upgrade & Sport Suspension * Premium Package w/64 Color Ambient LED Lighting & Premium Burmester Surround Sound System

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

