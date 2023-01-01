2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

$35,981 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 4 , 3 9 4 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Mountain Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 104,394 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 66 L Fuel Tank Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Battery w/Run Down Protection GVWR: TBD Axle Ratio: TBD Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel Engine: 2.0L Inline-4 Turbo Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Comfort Ride Adaptive Suspension Safety First Aid Kit Brake Assist Hill Descent Control Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Active Brake Assist with Autonomous Emergency Braking mbrace Connect Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks Driver Monitoring-Alert Interior Driver Information Centre PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Tracker System Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access 10-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension 10-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Digital/Analog Appearance GPS Antenna HERMES LTE Selective Service Internet Access Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Run-flat Tires Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights All-season tires Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Wheels w/Silver Accents Grille w/Metal-Look Bar Roof Rack Rails Only Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Media / Nav / Comm Window grid antenna 8 speakers Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity turn-by-turn navigation directions Audio Theft Deterrent Streaming Audio Additional Features 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Curtain 1st Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs

