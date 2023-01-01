Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

104,394 KM

Details Description Features

$35,981

+ tax & licensing
$35,981

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

250 Premium Pack | AMG Night Pack

2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

250 Premium Pack | AMG Night Pack

Location

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$35,981

+ taxes & licensing

104,394KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10064505
  • Stock #: F54HTG
  • VIN: WDC4M4HB4LW009184

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mountain Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 104,394 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, Collision Free, One Owner, Trade In!
- Keyless Go
- Ambient Lighting
- Apple CarPlay
- Android Auto
- Blind Spot Assist
- Foot Activated Trunk
- 10.25 inch Central Media Display
- 10.25 Inch Instrument Cluster Display
- Wireless Charging
- Vehicle Exit Warning
- MBUX
- AMG Night Packgae
- AMG Velour Floor Mats
- AMG Styling Package
- Silver Steering Wheel Shift Paddles
- Enhanced Engine Sound
- Black Roof Rails
- AMG Line
- Sport Seats
- Sport Nappa Leather Steering Wheel
- 19 Inch AMG 5 Twin Spoke Aero Wheels
Redefining your car buying experience! All Pre-Owned MINI Vehicles come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
360 Vehicle Inspection from our MINI Factory Certified Technicians
Haggle Free Pricing with affordable financing options!
Get ready to Motor On. Book your appointment today at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
66 L Fuel Tank
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: TBD
Axle Ratio: TBD
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel
Engine: 2.0L Inline-4 Turbo
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Comfort Ride Adaptive Suspension

Safety

First Aid Kit
Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Active Brake Assist with Autonomous Emergency Braking
mbrace Connect
Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
10-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
10-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Digital/Analog Appearance
GPS Antenna
HERMES LTE Selective Service Internet Access
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Run-flat Tires
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
All-season tires
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Grille w/Metal-Look Bar
Roof Rack Rails Only
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
8 speakers
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Curtain 1st
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

