$35,981+ tax & licensing
204-452-7799
2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
250 Premium Pack | AMG Night Pack
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
$35,981
- Listing ID: 10064505
- Stock #: F54HTG
- VIN: WDC4M4HB4LW009184
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mountain Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 104,394 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, Collision Free, One Owner, Trade In!
- Keyless Go
- Ambient Lighting
- Apple CarPlay
- Android Auto
- Blind Spot Assist
- Foot Activated Trunk
- 10.25 inch Central Media Display
- 10.25 Inch Instrument Cluster Display
- Wireless Charging
- Vehicle Exit Warning
- MBUX
- AMG Night Packgae
- AMG Velour Floor Mats
- AMG Styling Package
- Silver Steering Wheel Shift Paddles
- Enhanced Engine Sound
- Black Roof Rails
- AMG Line
- Sport Seats
- Sport Nappa Leather Steering Wheel
- 19 Inch AMG 5 Twin Spoke Aero Wheels
Redefining your car buying experience! All Pre-Owned MINI Vehicles come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
360 Vehicle Inspection from our MINI Factory Certified Technicians
Haggle Free Pricing with affordable financing options!
Get ready to Motor On. Book your appointment today at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740
