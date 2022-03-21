Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

14,852 KM

Details

$81,000

+ tax & licensing
$81,000

+ taxes & licensing

Audi Winnipeg

204-977-6873

2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

AMG GLC 43 | Premium Package | Tech Package

2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

AMG GLC 43 | Premium Package | Tech Package

Location

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

$81,000

+ taxes & licensing

14,852KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8676374
  Stock #: 261770

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Saddle Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 14,852 KM

Vehicle Description

Locally owned and accident-free! This 1 owner, ultra low KM 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC 43 AMG with 4matic All-Wheel Drive just arrived in gorgeous Obsidian Black Metallic with contrasting Saddle Brown interior! Lots of factory warranty remaining plus the powerful 385 horsepower twin-turbo V6 power train and great features such as: heated leather seating w/driver memory, a huge panoramic sunroof and much more! Plus as an added bonus, this beautiful local trade includes the following extra options: * Open Pore Anthracite Wood Trim * Heated Rear Seats * Premium Package w/64 Color Ambient LED Lighting * Technology Package w/Navigation * Intelligent Drive Package w/Lane Keep Assist & Adaptive Cruise Control

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Air Suspension
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Defrost
Dual Moonroof
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Obsidian Black Metallic
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE -inc: Active LED High Performance Lighting System 12.3" Digital Instrument Cluster Adaptive Highbeam Assist (AHA)
PREMIUM PACKAGE -inc: EASY-PACK Power Tailgate Google Android Auto Integrated Garage Door Opener MB Navigation Foot Activated Tailgate Release Active Parking Assist Navigation Services Connectivity Package 360 Camera Wireless Charging Traffi...
SADDLE BROWN LEATHER UPHOLSTERY
INTELLIGENT DRIVE PACKAGE -inc: Active Blind Spot Assist and Active Brake Assist w/Cross Traffic Function Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC Active Emergency Stop Assist Active Steering Assist Active Speed Limit Assist Enhanced Stop & Go Evasive S...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

Audi Winnipeg

485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8

204-977-6873

