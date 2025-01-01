Menu
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating. Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent? We are a verifiable priced dealer Full tank of gas with purchase All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Dealer Permit # 9743 Dealer permit #9387

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC

97,097 KM

Details Description Features

$35,965

+ taxes & licensing
350e Plug It In! | Hybrid | Leather | Panoramic roof

13165670

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

Used
97,097KM
VIN W1N0G5DB0LF781780

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour designo Diamond White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 97,097 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
HERMES LTE Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Leather Steering Wheel w/EASY ENTRY/EXIT Auto Tilt-Away

Safety

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Perimeter Alarm
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

Voice Activation
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Lip Spoiler
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel

Additional Features

Radio data system
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Weatherband and External Memory Control
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery w/7.4 kW Onboard Charger
7.75 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper
1.3 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 13.5 kWh Capacity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

204-661-6644

