2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE

$77,992 + taxes & licensing 4 1 , 4 5 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8328198

8328198 Stock #: F4E7B5

F4E7B5 VIN: 4JGFB4KB2LA074864

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Polar White

Interior Colour Espresso Brown/Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4E7B5

Mileage 41,450 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering All Wheel Drive Engine Oil Cooler 180 Amp Alternator Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Electric Power-Assist Steering 80 L Fuel Tank 1521# Maximum Payload Axle ratio: 3.69 2 Skid Plates Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Suspension 70-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Transmission: 9G-TRONIC Automatic Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel Engine: 2.0L Turbo I4 GVWR: 2,820 kgs Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Fixed Interval Wipers w/Heated Jets Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering Compass Trip Computer rear window defogger Navigation System HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning ashtray Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Front Cigar Lighter(s) Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Tracker System 4 12V DC Power Outlets Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 8-Way Passenger Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Memory Settings -inc: Driver And Passenger Seats, Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard Urethane Gear Shifter Material Power Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual w/Tilt Rear Head Restraints Digital/Analog Appearance 4-Way Power Lumbar Support Hard-Drive Navigation 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat MB Apps Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors First Aid Kit 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear View Camera Driver Knee Airbag Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners PRESAFE Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Powertrain Automatic Transmission Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls 8 speakers Window Grid Diversity Antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Real-Time Traffic Display Streaming Audio Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Seating Rear bench seats Additional Features Power Lift Gates Power Folding Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Turbocharged Engine Audio Aux Input Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Passenger Side Adjustable Seat 4 Cyl Engine Gasoline Fuel System Sport Heated Nappa Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.