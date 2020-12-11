2020 Metal Valley Mfg Snowmobile Trailer

+ taxes & licensing
*** CUSTOM ORDER 8.1 FT x 12 FT SNOWMOBILE TRAILER! *** ONE OF A KIND DEMO MODEL!! *** 5,000 LBS REAR AXLE & 3,500 LBS LOAD CAPACITY!!! *** Electric tilt motor with onboard battery & wireless remote......Electric trailer brakes......Fully galvanized steel construction (corrosion resistant)......Bolted not welded (welds break under flex)......Will fit a pair of full-sized sleds, dirt bikes, ATV or side by side......Ramps, siding, jack all included......15-Inch Tires......Only one built with a 5,000 pound axle (constructed as a demonstrator model), ordinarily they come with a 3,500 pound axle.
This trailer will require a 2 5/16 inch ball. Also manufactured in a 5x10 and 6x12 size as non-tilt, see full product options on our website: https://www.autoshowwinnipeg.com/all-trailer-inventory/ Please speak with a sales representative for confirmation of daily product availability.
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
