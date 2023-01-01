$29,982+ tax & licensing
2020 MINI Cooper Countryman
Cooper Classic Line | Imprint Spoke Wheel
2020 MINI Cooper Countryman
Cooper Classic Line | Imprint Spoke Wheel
Location
Winnipeg Mini
3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-887-6464
$29,982
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Chili Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 32,060 KM
Vehicle Description
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740
Vehicle Features
Interior
Convenience
Exterior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Safety
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winnipeg Mini
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Winnipeg Mini
Winnipeg Mini
Call Dealer
204-887-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
204-887-6464