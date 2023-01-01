Menu
Dealer Permit #9740

2020 MINI Cooper Countryman

32,060 KM

$29,982

+ tax & licensing
2020 MINI Cooper Countryman

Cooper Classic Line | Imprint Spoke Wheel

2020 MINI Cooper Countryman

Cooper Classic Line | Imprint Spoke Wheel

Location

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

$29,982

+ taxes & licensing

32,060KM
Used
VIN WMZYW5C00L3L29004

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Chili Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 32,060 KM

Vehicle Description

Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Front centre armrest w/storage
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Full Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Teleservices
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Integrated Visual Display
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Analog Appearance

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Stainless Steel Side Windows Trim, Stainless Steel Front Windshield Trim and Stainless Steel Rear Window Trim
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert and Black Fender Flares

Mechanical

Engine Oil Cooler
4-wheel independent suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
61 L Fuel Tank
Security System Pre-Wiring
Axle ratio: 3.75
Engine: 1.5L 3-Cylinder 12V Twin Power Turbo
GVWR: 2,070 kgs
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: Steptronic manual shifting
Full-Time All-Wheel
391.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Additional Features

Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Winnipeg Mini

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

$29,982

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Mini

204-887-6464

2020 MINI Cooper Countryman