Menu
Account
Sign In
Wow, what a rare specification - Island Blue Metallic on Carbon Black interior! Pair that to some gorgeous black trim, wheels and LED headlights and white roof with mirrors and you have a modern Mini with all the class and sophistication theyre known for. Sport seating, performance control and a grippy leather steering wheel all compliment a refined and dynamic interior that provides an unrivalled driving experience! Come see it today! - Premier + Line - Automatic Trunk - Comfort Access - Heated Front Seats - Centre Armrest in Rear Seats - LED Headlights w/Cornering Enhancement - LEG Fog Lamps - Automatic Climate Controls - 18 Alloy Black Wheels - Performance Control - Sport Seats - Dynamic Cruise Control - Lights Package - Apple Carplay Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740 Dealer permit #9740

2020 MINI Cooper Countryman

26,200 KM

Details Description Features

$28,685

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 MINI Cooper Countryman

Cooper S Premier + | Harmon/Kardon | Low Km

Watch This Vehicle

2020 MINI Cooper Countryman

Cooper S Premier + | Harmon/Kardon | Low Km

Location

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-887-6464

  1. 11359673
  2. 11359673
  3. 11359673
  4. 11359673
  5. 11359673
  6. 11359673
  7. 11359673
  8. 11359673
  9. 11359673
  10. 11359673
  11. 11359673
  12. 11359673
  13. 11359673
  14. 11359673
  15. 11359673
  16. 11359673
  17. 11359673
  18. 11359673
  19. 11359673
  20. 11359673
  21. 11359673
  22. 11359673
  23. 11359673
  24. 11359673
  25. 11359673
Contact Seller

$28,685

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
26,200KM
VIN WMZYX1C06L3L38196

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Island Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Carbon Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 26,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Wow, what a rare specification - Island Blue Metallic on Carbon Black interior! Pair that to some gorgeous black trim, wheels and LED headlights and white roof with mirrors and you have a modern Mini with all the class and sophistication they're known for. Sport seating, performance control and a grippy leather steering wheel all compliment a refined and dynamic interior that provides an unrivalled driving experience! Come see it today!
- Premier + Line
- Automatic Trunk
- Comfort Access
- Heated Front Seats
- Centre Armrest in Rear Seats
- LED Headlights w/Cornering Enhancement
- LEG Fog Lamps
- Automatic Climate Controls
- 18" Alloy Black Wheels
- Performance Control
- Sport Seats
- Dynamic Cruise Control
- Lights Package
- Apple Carplay
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Engine Immobilizer
Leatherette Upholstery
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Front centre armrest w/storage
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Bucket front seats
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert, Coloured Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Full Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Teleservices
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Integrated Visual Display
Front Sport Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable (fore/aft, height up/down and backrest incline/decline), side bolster support and thigh extension for added comfort
Analog Appearance

Safety

Brake Assist
Hill Descent Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
6 Speakers
aux audio input jack
Harman/Kardon Sound System
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna

Exterior

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Runflat Tires
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tires: P225/65R17 AS
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Stainless Steel Side Windows Trim, Stainless Steel Front Windshield Trim and Stainless Steel Rear Window Trim
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert and Black Fender Flares

Mechanical

Engine Oil Cooler
4-wheel independent suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
61 L Fuel Tank
Security System Pre-Wiring
Axle ratio: 3.20
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic
Engine: 2.0L 4-Cylinder 16V Twin Power Turbo
GVWR: 2,130 kgs
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: Steptronic manual shifting
Full-Time All-Wheel
409.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Additional Features

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
WHITE ROOF & MIRROR CAPS
LED LIGHTS PACKAGE -inc: LED Headlights w/Cornering Function, Decoding Of Variable Light, LED Fog Lights
PREMIER+ -inc: LED Fog Lights, LED Headlights w/Cornering Function, Heated Front Seats, Sun Protection Glazing, Auto Dimming Interior Mirror, Rear Centre Armrest, Sliding & Reclining Rear Seat Adjustment, Comfort Access, harman/kardon Sound System, Pan...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winnipeg Mini

Used 2024 MINI Cooper Cooper Premier Line 2.0 | CPO | Accident Free for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 MINI Cooper Cooper Premier Line 2.0 | CPO | Accident Free 9,093 KM $32,881 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mazda MAZDA3 GS LOCAL | 8.8
2022 Mazda MAZDA3 GS LOCAL | 8.8" DISPLAY | CARPLAY 16,011 KM $24,993 + tax & lic
Used 2020 MINI Cooper Cooper S Premier Line | New Brakes for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2020 MINI Cooper Cooper S Premier Line | New Brakes 30,754 KM $24,892 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winnipeg Mini

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winnipeg Mini

Winnipeg Mini

3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

Call Dealer

204-887-XXXX

(click to show)

204-887-6464

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,685

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg Mini

204-887-6464

Contact Seller
2020 MINI Cooper Countryman