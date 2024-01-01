$28,685+ tax & licensing
2020 MINI Cooper Countryman
Cooper S Premier + | Harmon/Kardon | Low Km
Location
Winnipeg Mini
3965 Portage Ave #45, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-887-6464
$28,685
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Island Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Carbon Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 26,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Wow, what a rare specification - Island Blue Metallic on Carbon Black interior! Pair that to some gorgeous black trim, wheels and LED headlights and white roof with mirrors and you have a modern Mini with all the class and sophistication they're known for. Sport seating, performance control and a grippy leather steering wheel all compliment a refined and dynamic interior that provides an unrivalled driving experience! Come see it today!
- Premier + Line
- Automatic Trunk
- Comfort Access
- Heated Front Seats
- Centre Armrest in Rear Seats
- LED Headlights w/Cornering Enhancement
- LEG Fog Lamps
- Automatic Climate Controls
- 18" Alloy Black Wheels
- Performance Control
- Sport Seats
- Dynamic Cruise Control
- Lights Package
- Apple Carplay
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Vehicle Features
