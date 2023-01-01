Menu
2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse

60,011 KM

Details Description Features

$26,992

+ tax & licensing
$26,992

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse

2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross ES Accident Free

2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross ES Accident Free

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$26,992

+ taxes & licensing

60,011KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10350930
  Stock #: F55929
  VIN: JA4AT3AA1LZ601173

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour STERLING SILVER
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 60,011 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !
Manitoba's #1 New and Certified Pre-Owned Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online. We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments.

We offer a full online and in-store experience, shop the way you want!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:
*Full Multipoint Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
110 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 2,100 kgs (4,630 lbs)
59.8 L Fuel Tank
Transmission w/Sportronic Sequential Shift Control
6.386 Axle Ratio
Transmission: 8-Speed CVT w/Sport Mode
Engine: 1.5L DOHC 4-Cylinder Turbo

Exterior

Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Tires: P225/55R18 AS
Wheels: 18" Alloy
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim

Interior

Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Fabric seat trim
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable drivers seat (sliding, reclining and height adjustable) and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Radio: 7.0" Smartphone Link Display Audio -inc: 4 speakers, Bluetooth 2.0 hands-free cellular phone interface, USB input (x2), steering wheel-mounted audio controls, SiriusXM satellite radio w/3 months complimentary service, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable drivers seat (sliding
reclining and height adjustable) and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat
SIRIUSXM satellite radio w/3 months complimentary service
Active Stability Control (ASC) Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
Radio: 7.0" Smartphone Link Display Audio -inc: 4 speakers
Bluetooth 2.0 hands-free cellular phone interface
USB input (x2)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

