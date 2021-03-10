Menu
2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse

10,178 KM

Details Description Features

$32,408

+ tax & licensing
$32,408

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse

2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross GT AWD | Leather | Sunroof | Heated Seats

2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross GT AWD | Leather | Sunroof | Heated Seats

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$32,408

+ taxes & licensing

10,178KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6779195
  • Stock #: F3VKJC
  • VIN: JA4AT4AA4LZ600413

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 10,178 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross GT 1.5L DOHC CVT 4WD Gray

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
CARFAX Canada One Owner

All Wheel Drive, Air Conditioning, Alloy Rims, Auxiliary Input, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather, Push Button Start, Sunroof, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, Automatic temperature control, Dual Climate Control, Power windows, Radio: 7.0" Smartphone Link Display Audio, Remote keyless entry.

All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Power Steering
Spoiler
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
Four Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Starter
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

