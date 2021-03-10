2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse

$32,408 + taxes & licensing 1 0 , 1 7 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6779195

6779195 Stock #: F3VKJC

F3VKJC VIN: JA4AT4AA4LZ600413

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 10,178 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Security System Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Rain sensor wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Steering Exterior Spoiler tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Automatic Transmission Four Wheel Drive Windows rear window defogger Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls Additional Features Anti-Starter CVT Transmission Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Dual Shift Mode Transmission Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.