$27,868+ tax & licensing
$27,868
+ taxes & licensing
Birchwood Honda on Regent
204-661-6644
2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse
2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse
Cross ES AWD | Heated Seats
Birchwood Honda on Regent
1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
204-661-6644
Sale
$27,868
+ taxes & licensing
87,196KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9435114
- Stock #: F4VEHJ
- VIN: JA4AT3AA4LZ607307
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Interior
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 87,196 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Hill Descent Control
Four Wheel Drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
CVT Transmission
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
110 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode
GVWR: 2,100 kgs (4,630 lbs)
59.8 L Fuel Tank
Transmission w/Sportronic Sequential Shift Control
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
6.386 Axle Ratio
Transmission: 8-Speed CVT w/Sport Mode
Engine: 1.5L DOHC 4-Cylinder Turbo
Fog Lights
Spoiler
tinted windows
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Tires: P225/55R18 AS
Wheels: 18" Alloy
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Rear View Camera
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Bucket front seats
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable drivers seat (sliding, reclining and height adjustable) and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Digital/Analog Appearance
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Power Mirrors
Automatic Transmission
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
HD Radio
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Radio: 7.0" Smartphone Link Display Audio -inc: 4 speakers, Bluetooth 2.0 hands-free cellular phone interface, USB input (x2), steering wheel-mounted audio controls, SiriusXM satellite radio w/3 months complimentary service, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Clock
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Remote keyless entry w/content theft system
Anti-Starter
aux audio input jack
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Audio Aux Input
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
SIRIUSXM satellite radio w/3 months complimentary service
Radio: 7.0" Smartphone Link Display Audio -inc: 4 speakers
Bluetooth 2.0 hands-free cellular phone interface
USB input (x2)
Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2)
7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats
