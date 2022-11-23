2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Sale $27,868 + taxes & licensing 8 7 , 1 9 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9435114

9435114 Stock #: F4VEHJ

F4VEHJ VIN: JA4AT3AA4LZ607307

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White

Interior Colour Interior

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 87,196 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Hill Descent Control Four Wheel Drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs CVT Transmission Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case 110 amp alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Battery w/Run Down Protection Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode GVWR: 2,100 kgs (4,630 lbs) 59.8 L Fuel Tank Transmission w/Sportronic Sequential Shift Control Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls 6.386 Axle Ratio Transmission: 8-Speed CVT w/Sport Mode Engine: 1.5L DOHC 4-Cylinder Turbo Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Chrome Grille Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Chrome Side Windows Trim Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Tires: P225/55R18 AS Wheels: 18" Alloy Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Tires: P235/50R18 AS Run-Flat Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer tilt steering rear window defogger Rear View Camera HEATED FRONT SEATS Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer glove box Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Steering wheel-mounted audio controls Bucket front seats Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 12V DC Power Outlets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Automatic Air Conditioning Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable drivers seat (sliding, reclining and height adjustable) and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Digital/Analog Appearance Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Driver Monitoring-Alert Power Options Power Mirrors Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Integrated roof antenna digital signal processor HD Radio Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Automatic Equalizer Radio w/Seek-Scan Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Radio: 7.0" Smartphone Link Display Audio -inc: 4 speakers, Bluetooth 2.0 hands-free cellular phone interface, USB input (x2), steering wheel-mounted audio controls, SiriusXM satellite radio w/3 months complimentary service, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Convenience Clock Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Security Remote keyless entry w/content theft system Additional Features Anti-Starter aux audio input jack Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Dual Shift Mode Transmission 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Radio Data System and External Memory Control In-Dash Mounted Single CD Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Audio Aux Input Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire Android Auto and Apple CarPlay SIRIUSXM satellite radio w/3 months complimentary service Radio: 7.0" Smartphone Link Display Audio -inc: 4 speakers Bluetooth 2.0 hands-free cellular phone interface USB input (x2) Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2) 7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar 4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.