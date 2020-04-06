2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-414-4143
*** NEW MSRP OVER $33,000! *** LOCAL AWD 7 SEATER!! *** AS NEW W/ 10 YR MITSUBISHI WARRANTY *** This Spacious 7 Seater 2020 Outlander is a great value!! Well equipped with All-Wheel Drive!!......Multi Stage HEATED SEATS!......Large TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......USB Multimedia Connections......Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls......Android Auto & Apple Carplay......Fuel Saving ECO Mode......Mitsubishi S-AWC (Super All-Wheel Control) Automatic 4x4 / 4WD / AWD System......Dual Climate Control......Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror......REAR VIEW CAMERA......Electronic Parking Brake......Drive Mode Selector (Snow, Gravel, Eco, Normal)......Powerful and Efficient 2.4L SOHC MIVEC 4 Cylinder Engine!......Full Power Convenience Package (Windows, Doors, Locks)......LED Daytime Running Lights......Split Folding Rear Seats provide tons of storage space......Fog Lights......and 16-Inch Alloy Wheels!!
Comes with all original Books & Manuals, balance of factory 10 YR MITSUBISHI WARRANTY, and custom fit Outlander Mats. YES ONLY 12,000 KMs!!!! AS NEW and priced to sell at $26,995 or now save $1,000..... JUST $25,995 with dealer arranged Financing! Extended Warranty Available.
Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
