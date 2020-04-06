Menu
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES AWD - Htd Seats! As New!!

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES AWD - Htd Seats! As New!!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-414-4143

$26,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 12,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4856688
  • Stock #: SCV4051
  • VIN: JA4AZ2A3XLZ604258
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
*** NEW MSRP OVER $33,000! *** LOCAL AWD 7 SEATER!! *** AS NEW W/ 10 YR MITSUBISHI WARRANTY *** This Spacious 7 Seater 2020 Outlander is a great value!! Well equipped with All-Wheel Drive!!......Multi Stage HEATED SEATS!......Large TOUCHSCREEN Multimedia......SiriusXM Satellite Radio......BLUETOOTH Handsfree Connectivity......USB Multimedia Connections......Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls......Android Auto & Apple Carplay......Fuel Saving ECO Mode......Mitsubishi S-AWC (Super All-Wheel Control) Automatic 4x4 / 4WD / AWD System......Dual Climate Control......Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror......REAR VIEW CAMERA......Electronic Parking Brake......Drive Mode Selector (Snow, Gravel, Eco, Normal)......Powerful and Efficient 2.4L SOHC MIVEC 4 Cylinder Engine!......Full Power Convenience Package (Windows, Doors, Locks)......LED Daytime Running Lights......Split Folding Rear Seats provide tons of storage space......Fog Lights......and 16-Inch Alloy Wheels!!

Comes with all original Books & Manuals, balance of factory 10 YR MITSUBISHI WARRANTY, and custom fit Outlander Mats. YES ONLY 12,000 KMs!!!! AS NEW and priced to sell at $26,995 or now save $1,000..... JUST $25,995 with dealer arranged Financing! Extended Warranty Available.

Will accept trades. Please call (204) 489-4494 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

PLEASE VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY ON OUR NEW WEBSITE: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM.

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Clock
  • External temperature display
  • Cupholders: Front
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Air filtration
Seating
  • Upholstery: Cloth
Windows
  • Rear Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • digital odometer
  • Energy absorbing steering column
  • Radio data system
  • Driver Information System
  • Rear door type: Liftgate
  • Braking Assist
  • speed sensitive volume control
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Radio: AM/FM
  • Rear Brake Type: Disc
  • Multi-function display
  • Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
  • Front Suspension Classification: Independent
  • Impact Absorbing Bumpers
  • Driver Seat Manual Adjustments: 6
  • Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 4
  • ABS: 4-wheel
  • Front airbags: dual
  • Front seat type: bucket
  • Gauge: tachometer
  • Multi-function remote: keyless entry
  • Side airbags: front
  • Side mirror adjustments: power
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
  • Wheels: alloy
  • Front air conditioning zones: dual
  • Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
  • Rear vents: second row
  • Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
  • Knee airbags: driver
  • Side curtain airbags: front
  • Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
  • Auxiliary audio input: USB
  • Front brake type: ventilated disc
  • One-touch windows: 4
  • Overhead console: front
  • Reading lights: front
  • Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
  • Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
  • Center differential: mechanical
  • Warnings and reminders: lamp failure low fuel engine oil coolant
  • Rear seatbelts: 3-point
  • Seatbelt force limiters: front
  • Front headrests: adjustable
  • Rear headrests: adjustable
  • Rear seat folding: split
  • Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Front shock type: gas
  • Front spring type: coil
  • Rear shock type: gas
  • Rear spring type: coil
  • Rear suspension classification: independent
  • Rear suspension type: multi-link
  • Wireless data link: Bluetooth
  • Tire type: all season
  • Rear wiper: intermittent
  • Armrests: rear folding
  • Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area
  • Storage: door pockets
  • Liftgate window: fixed
  • Door handle color: body-color
  • Front bumper color: body-color
  • Rear bumper color: body-color
  • Fuel economy display: MPG
  • Side mirrors: heated
  • Child seat anchors: LATCH system
  • Driver seat: heated
  • Passenger seat: heated
  • Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
  • Third row headrests: adjustable
  • Front struts: MacPherson
  • Front suspension type: lower control arms
  • Center console: front console with armrest and storage
  • Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
  • Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
  • Antenna type: mast
  • Camera system: rearview
  • Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
  • Floor material: carpet
  • Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining
  • Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
  • Front headrests: 2
  • Front wipers: variable intermittent
  • Hill holder control
  • Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
  • Power windows: lockout button
  • Window trim: black
  • Taillights: LED
  • Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
  • Crumple zones: front
  • Phone: hands free
  • Driver seat manual adjustments: height
  • Heated windshield wiper rests
  • Storage: front seatback
  • Seatbelt warning sensor: front
  • Assist handle: front
  • Daytime running lights: LED
  • Emergency locking retractors: front
  • Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert
  • Drive mode selector
  • Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
  • Rearview monitor: in dash
  • Power door locks: anti-lockout
  • Rear headrests: 3
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: multi-function
  • Additional key: removable valet
  • Electronic parking brake: auto off
  • Rear brake diameter: 11.9
  • Digital Sound Processing
  • Watts: 140
  • Grille color: black with chrome accents
  • Turns lock-to-lock: 2.90
  • Spare tire kit: tire sealant
  • Third row headrests: 2
  • Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench
  • Power windows: safety reverse
  • Total speakers: 6
  • Front brake diameter: 11.6
  • Rear wiper: with washer
  • Interior accents: chrome
  • Spare tire kit: inflator kit
  • 4WD type: on demand
  • Mirror color: black
  • Shift knob trim: urethane
  • Steering wheel trim: urethane
  • Fender lip moldings: black
  • Auxiliary audio input: iPod/iPhone
  • Driver seat power adjustments: lumbar
  • Armrests: rear center with cupholders
  • Storage: accessory hook
  • Multi-function remote: trunk release
  • Trip odometer: 2
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: cruise control
  • Power outlet(s): two 12V front
  • Multi-function remote: panic alarm
  • Third row seatbelts: 3-point
  • Third row seat folding: flat
  • Headlights: halogen
  • Storage: in floor
  • Window defogger: rear
  • Fuel economy display: range
  • Rocker panel color: black
  • Warnings and reminders: maintenance due
  • Steering ratio: 14.7
  • Storage: sunglasses holder
  • Assist handle: rear
  • Infotainment screen size: 7 in.
  • Cupholders: rear
  • Side curtain airbags: rear
  • Steering wheel mounted controls: phone
  • Radio: HD radio
  • Radio: touch screen display
  • Emergency locking retractors: rear
  • Cupholders: third row
  • Crumple zones: rear
  • Emergency locking retractors: third row
  • Third row seat folding: split
  • Rearview mirror: manual day/night
  • Axle ratio: 6.03

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

