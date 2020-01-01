2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Exterior Front fog lamps Low Tire Pressure Warning Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Back-Up Camera PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT 130 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder digital signal processor Day-Night Rearview Mirror Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Electronic Transfer Case Cloth Door Trim Insert Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access 2 12V DC Power Outlets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Automatic Equalizer Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Seats w/Cloth Back Material Auto Locking Hubs 1 Skid Plate Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Spare Tire Mobility Kit Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake 60 L Fuel Tank Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Cloth 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Transmission: CVT Chrome Bodyside Insert, Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim 6.026 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,205 kgs (4,861 lbs) Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control Engine: 2.4L SOHC I4 MIVEC 16 Valve Tires: P215/70R16 All-Season 70-Amp/Hr 620CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Radio: 8" Smartphone Link Display Audio -inc: Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, 6 speakers, SiriusXM satellite radio w/3-month complimentary service and Bluetooth hands-free cellular phone interface, Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Alloy Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat (sliding, reclining and height adjustable) w/power driver lumbar support and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather Gear Shifter Material Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

