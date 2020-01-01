AMERIKAL AUTO 3370 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.
ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES; ACURA, AUDI A4, BMW, CHEVROLET, MASERATI, HONDA, JEEP, DODGE, VOLKSWAGEN JETTA, PASSAT, TOYOTA, FORD, RANGE ROVER, AND MUCH MORE.
2020 MITSUBISHI OUTLANDER ES-S AWC 2.4L 4 CYLINDER LOADED 5 passenger with ONLY 7,500kms, automatic transmission, keyless entry (X2), heated cloth seating, back up camera, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/aux/usb/carplay/bluetooth player, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND WILL BE READY TO GO and much more! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $27,999 + taxes. Dealer permit #4780.
VEHICHLE comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection, FACTORY WARRANTY!
Vehicle Features
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Engine Immobilizer
Front fog lamps
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Integrated roof antenna
Air filtration
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
digital signal processor
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Electronic Transfer Case
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Auto Locking Hubs
1 Skid Plate
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints