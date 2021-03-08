+ taxes & licensing
Odometer is 5341 kilometers below market average!
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander ES 2.4L I4 SOHC CVT 4WD Pearl White
4WD, 3rd row seats: split-bench, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, Automatic temperature control, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Radio: 8" Smartphone Link Display Audio, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.
