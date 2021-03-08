2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Steel Wheels Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Four Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls 6 Speakers Apple CarPlay Windows rear window defogger Seating 3RD ROW SEATING HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Front air conditioning Cargo shade

Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Keyless Start CVT Transmission Driver Side Airbag HD Radio Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Alloy All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Adjustable Seat 4 Cyl Engine Radio: 8" Smartphone Link Display Audio -inc: Android Auto SiriusXM satellite radio w/3-month complimentary service and Bluetooth hands-free cellular phone interface

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.