2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

21,679 KM

Details Description Features

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

21,679KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6673232
  Stock #: F3UWYD
  VIN: JA4AZ2A30LZ611252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3UWYD
  • Mileage 21,679 KM

Vehicle Description

Odometer is 5341 kilometers below market average!

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander ES 2.4L I4 SOHC CVT 4WD Pearl White

4WD, 3rd row seats: split-bench, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, Automatic temperature control, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Radio: 8" Smartphone Link Display Audio, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
Four Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Apple CarPlay
rear window defogger
3RD ROW SEATING
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Keyless Start
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
HD Radio
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Alloy
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
4 Cyl Engine
Radio: 8" Smartphone Link Display Audio -inc: Android Auto
SiriusXM satellite radio w/3-month complimentary service and Bluetooth hands-free cellular phone interface

