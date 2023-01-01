2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

Sale $29,990 + taxes & licensing 1 0 8 , 2 7 7 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9602557

9602557 Stock #: F4XEJC

F4XEJC VIN: JA4AZ2A33LZ609124

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4XEJC

Mileage 108,277 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Four Wheel Drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs CVT Transmission 130 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electronic Transfer Case Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Auto Locking Hubs 1 Skid Plate Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive 60 L Fuel Tank Transmission: CVT 6.026 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2,205 kgs (4,861 lbs) Engine: 2.4L SOHC I4 MIVEC 16 Valve 70-Amp/Hr 620CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Tire mobility kit LED brakelights Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Chrome Bodyside Insert, Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Immobilizer tilt steering rear window defogger Rear View Camera Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats 2 12V DC Power Outlets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather Gear Shifter Material Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Digital/Analog Appearance Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Power Options Power Windows Powertrain Automatic Transmission Safety Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Integrated roof antenna digital signal processor 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Automatic Equalizer Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Adjustable Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.