2020 Mitsubishi Outlander
ES 4WD | Backup Camera
Location
Birchwood Ford
1300 Regent Avenue W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8
$29,990
- Listing ID: 9602557
- Stock #: F4XEJC
- VIN: JA4AZ2A33LZ609124
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 108,277 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander ES Heated Seats | Bluetooth 2.4L I4 SOHC CVT 4WD Labrador Black Metallic
Clean CARFAX!
Key Features & Safety Features
- 3rd Row Seating
- Heated Front Seats
- Dual Zone Auto A/C
- Keyless Entry
- Bluetooth
- Apple Carplay/Android Auto
- Rearview Camera
Vehicle Features
