2020 Mitsubishi RVR

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Auto On/Off Headlamps Exterior Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Automatic Transmission Four Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls 6 Speakers Apple CarPlay Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS

Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Wheels: 16" Alloy Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot 4 Cyl Engine Radio: 8" Smartphone Link Display Audio -inc: Android Auto SiriusXM satellite radio w/3-month complementary service and Bluetooth hands-free cellular interface

