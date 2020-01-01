Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Mitsubishi RVR

29,270 KM

Details Description Features

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2020 Mitsubishi RVR

2020 Mitsubishi RVR

SE Heated Seats | Blind Spot Monitoring | Apple CarPlay

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mitsubishi RVR

SE Heated Seats | Blind Spot Monitoring | Apple CarPlay

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 6227445
  2. 6227445
  3. 6227445
  4. 6227445
  5. 6227445
  6. 6227445
  7. 6227445
  8. 6227445
  9. 6227445
  10. 6227445
  11. 6227445
  12. 6227445
  13. 6227445
  14. 6227445
  15. 6227445
  16. 6227445
  17. 6227445
  18. 6227445
  19. 6227445
  20. 6227445
  21. 6227445
  22. 6227445
  23. 6227445
  24. 6227445
  25. 6227445
  26. 6227445
  27. 6227445
  28. 6227445
  29. 6227445
  30. 6227445
  31. 6227445
  32. 6227445
  33. 6227445
  34. 6227445
Contact Seller

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

29,270KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6227445
  • Stock #: F3PH1X
  • VIN: JA4AJ4AW6LU601402

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3PH1X
  • Mileage 29,270 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh Arrival !!!

Loaded With Great Features Such as Heated Seats, Large 8 Inch Touch Screen With Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Rear view Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, LED Lighting and More!!!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
Four Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Apple CarPlay
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Wheels: 16" Alloy
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
4 Cyl Engine
Radio: 8" Smartphone Link Display Audio -inc: Android Auto
SiriusXM satellite radio w/3-month complementary service and Bluetooth hands-free cellular interface

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Hyundai

2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 42,136 KM
$16,990 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape SE ...
 92,325 KM
$13,898 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Sonata ...
 73,407 KM
$13,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

Call Dealer

204-633-XXXX

(click to show)

204-633-2420

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory