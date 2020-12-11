2020 Mitsubishi RVR

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Driver Knee Airbag Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Front air conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Automatic Transmission Four Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls 6 Speakers Apple CarPlay Windows rear window defogger Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Keyless Start Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Wheels: 16" Alloy Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot 4 Cyl Engine Radio: 8" Smartphone Link Display Audio -inc: Android Auto SiriusXM satellite radio w/3-month complementary service and Bluetooth hands-free cellular interface

