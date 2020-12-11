Menu
2020 Mitsubishi RVR

29,992 KM

Details Description Features

$22,000

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

SE Heated Seats | Blind Spot Monitor | Apple CarPlay

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

Sale

29,992KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6343487
  • Stock #: F3PWFK
  • VIN: JA4AJ4AW7LU601344

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Labrador Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Mileage 29,992 KM

Vehicle Description

New Price!


CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents


2020 Mitsubishi RVR SE 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V MIVEC CVT 4WD Labrador

All Wheel Drive, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Rear Cross Traffic alert, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Warning, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Radio: 8" Smartphone Link Display Audio, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
Four Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Apple CarPlay
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Wheels: 16" Alloy
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
4 Cyl Engine
Radio: 8" Smartphone Link Display Audio -inc: Android Auto
SiriusXM satellite radio w/3-month complementary service and Bluetooth hands-free cellular interface

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

