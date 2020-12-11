+ taxes & licensing
2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6
New Price!
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
2020 Mitsubishi RVR SE 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V MIVEC CVT 4WD Labrador
All Wheel Drive, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Rear Cross Traffic alert, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Warning, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Radio: 8" Smartphone Link Display Audio, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.
