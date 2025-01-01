Menu
2020 Nissan Altima

105,329 KM

$21,500

+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

12170107

2020 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
105,329KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1N4BL4BW3LN300363

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black[Super Black]
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25051
  • Mileage 105,329 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

2020 Nissan Altima