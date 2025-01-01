$21,500+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Altima
2.5 S
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
Used
105,329KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1N4BL4BW3LN300363
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black[Super Black]
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25051
- Mileage 105,329 KM
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
2020 Nissan Altima