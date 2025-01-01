$20,991+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Kicks
SV Locally Owned | Low KM's
Location
Birchwood Nissan
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3490
$20,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Aspen White Pearl
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 48,179 KM
Vehicle Description
Apple CarPlay | Heated seats | Back-up Camera
Discover the perfect blend of style and practicality with this 2020 Nissan Kicks SV! This low-mileage gem is ready to elevate your daily drives with its impressive features and fuel efficiency.
Key Highlights:
- Sleek Aspen White Pearl exterior with a stylish Charcoal interior
- Fuel-efficient 1.6L 4-cylinder engine with smooth CVT transmission
- Advanced safety features including Blind Spot Warning and Rear Parking Sensors
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration for seamless connectivity
- Heated front seats for ultimate comfort in colder months
- Intelligent Auto Headlights with Auto High-Beam for enhanced visibility
- Proximity Key and Push Button Start for convenient access
Experience the Nissan Kicks SV for yourself! Visit Birchwood Nissan today to schedule a test drive, or contact our friendly sales team for more information. Whether you're ready to start your purchase journey or have questions, we're here to assist you every step of the way. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a versatile and modern compact SUV!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer permit #0086
Vehicle Features
