2020 Nissan Kicks SV Locally Owned | Low KM's

Apple CarPlay | Heated seats | Back-up Camera Discover the perfect blend of style and practicality with this 2020 Nissan Kicks SV! This low-mileage gem is ready to elevate your daily drives with its impressive features and fuel efficiency. Key Highlights: - Sleek Aspen White Pearl exterior with a stylish Charcoal interior - Fuel-efficient 1.6L 4-cylinder engine with smooth CVT transmission - Advanced safety features including Blind Spot Warning and Rear Parking Sensors - Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration for seamless connectivity - Heated front seats for ultimate comfort in colder months - Intelligent Auto Headlights with Auto High-Beam for enhanced visibility - Proximity Key and Push Button Start for convenient access Experience the Nissan Kicks SV for yourself! Visit Birchwood Nissan today to schedule a test drive, or contact our friendly sales team for more information. Whether youre ready to start your purchase journey or have questions, were here to assist you every step of the way. Dont miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a versatile and modern compact SUV! We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086

2020 Nissan Kicks

48,179 KM

$20,991

+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Kicks

SV Locally Owned | Low KM's

2020 Nissan Kicks

SV Locally Owned | Low KM's

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

$20,991

+ taxes & licensing

48,179 KM
VIN 3N1CP5CV8LL512788

  • Exterior Colour Aspen White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 48,179 KM

Apple CarPlay | Heated seats | Back-up Camera
Discover the perfect blend of style and practicality with this 2020 Nissan Kicks SV! This low-mileage gem is ready to elevate your daily drives with its impressive features and fuel efficiency.

Key Highlights:
- Sleek Aspen White Pearl exterior with a stylish Charcoal interior
- Fuel-efficient 1.6L 4-cylinder engine with smooth CVT transmission
- Advanced safety features including Blind Spot Warning and Rear Parking Sensors
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration for seamless connectivity
- Heated front seats for ultimate comfort in colder months
- Intelligent Auto Headlights with Auto High-Beam for enhanced visibility
- Proximity Key and Push Button Start for convenient access

Experience the Nissan Kicks SV for yourself! Visit Birchwood Nissan today to schedule a test drive, or contact our friendly sales team for more information. Whether you're ready to start your purchase journey or have questions, we're here to assist you every step of the way. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a versatile and modern compact SUV!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Tachometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Rigid cargo cover
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Automatic Air Conditioning
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable manual driver's seat

Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front fog lamps
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Transmission: CVT (Continuously Variable)

engine coolant temp

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

odometer
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Siri Eyes Free
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 6 speakers
3 USB ports (2 charging ports)
7.0" capacitive touchscreen display
SiriusXM satellite radio and hands-free text messaging assistant

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

$20,991

+ taxes & licensing

2020 Nissan Kicks