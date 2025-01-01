Menu
2020 Nissan Kicks

38,284 KM

$23,031

+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Kicks

SV Local | New Rear Shocks | New Brakes |

12543170

2020 Nissan Kicks

SV Local | New Rear Shocks | New Brakes |

Location

Birchwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

3965 Portage Ave #90, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H3

204-774-4444

$23,031

+ taxes & licensing

Used
38,284KM
VIN 3N1CP5CV4LL517728

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 38,284 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
Trip Computer
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Cloth Seat Trim
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Automatic Air Conditioning
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable manual driver's seat
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Start

Safety

Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Transmission: CVT (Continuously Variable)

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Exterior

Front fog lamps
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

odometer
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Siri Eyes Free
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 6 speakers
3 USB ports (2 charging ports)
7.0" capacitive touchscreen display
SiriusXM satellite radio and hands-free text messaging assistant

