Menu
Account
Sign In
Apple CarPlay | Heated seats | Back-up Camera Discover urban versatility with this 2020 Nissan Kicks SR! This low-mileage gem combines style and practicality, perfect for city dwellers seeking a reliable and feature-packed ride. Highlights: - Accident-free and one-owner vehicle - Low mileage at just 44,369 km - Sporty SR trim with stylish 17 alloy wheels - Bose personal plus 8-speaker premium sound system - Intelligent Auto Headlights with auto high-beam - Heated front seats for added comfort - Advanced safety features including Blind Spot Warning and Lane Departure Warning Experience the Kicks blend of efficiency and technology firsthand. Ready to take the next step? Reserve your test drive today, start your purchase journey online, or contact our friendly team at Birchwood Nissan for any questions. Your perfect urban companion awaits! We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086 Dealer permit #0086

2020 Nissan Kicks

44,369 KM

Details Description Features

$22,991

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Nissan Kicks

SR Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's

Watch This Vehicle
12599356

2020 Nissan Kicks

SR Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  1. 12599356
  2. 12599356
Contact Seller

$22,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
44,369KM
VIN 3N1CP5DV7LL518287

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aspen White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F67E3V
  • Mileage 44,369 KM

Vehicle Description

Apple CarPlay | Heated seats | Back-up Camera
Discover urban versatility with this 2020 Nissan Kicks SR! This low-mileage gem combines style and practicality, perfect for city dwellers seeking a reliable and feature-packed ride.

Highlights:
- Accident-free and one-owner vehicle
- Low mileage at just 44,369 km
- Sporty SR trim with stylish 17" alloy wheels
- Bose personal plus 8-speaker premium sound system
- Intelligent Auto Headlights with auto high-beam
- Heated front seats for added comfort
- Advanced safety features including Blind Spot Warning and Lane Departure Warning

Experience the Kicks' blend of efficiency and technology firsthand. Ready to take the next step? Reserve your test drive today, start your purchase journey online, or contact our friendly team at Birchwood Nissan for any questions. Your perfect urban companion awaits!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth hands-free phone system
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Interior

Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls

Additional Features

Siri Eyes Free
Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 7.0" capacitive touchscreen display
3 USB ports (2 charging ports)
hands-free text messaging assistant and Bose personal plus 8-speaker premium sound system including UltraNearField speakers in driver's headrest

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

Used 2023 Nissan Murano SL AWD | One Owner for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2023 Nissan Murano SL AWD | One Owner 24,067 KM $39,492 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Subaru WRX RS AWD | for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2024 Subaru WRX RS AWD | 5,557 KM $42,992 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Qashqai SL Accident Free | Locally Owned | Low KM's for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Nissan Qashqai SL Accident Free | Locally Owned | Low KM's 55,129 KM $23,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Birchwood Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,991

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2020 Nissan Kicks