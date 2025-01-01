$22,991+ taxes & licensing
2020 Nissan Kicks
SR Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's
Location
Birchwood Nissan
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3490
$22,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Aspen White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F67E3V
- Mileage 44,369 KM
Vehicle Description
Apple CarPlay | Heated seats | Back-up Camera
Discover urban versatility with this 2020 Nissan Kicks SR! This low-mileage gem combines style and practicality, perfect for city dwellers seeking a reliable and feature-packed ride.
Highlights:
- Accident-free and one-owner vehicle
- Low mileage at just 44,369 km
- Sporty SR trim with stylish 17" alloy wheels
- Bose personal plus 8-speaker premium sound system
- Intelligent Auto Headlights with auto high-beam
- Heated front seats for added comfort
- Advanced safety features including Blind Spot Warning and Lane Departure Warning
Experience the Kicks' blend of efficiency and technology firsthand. Ready to take the next step? Reserve your test drive today, start your purchase journey online, or contact our friendly team at Birchwood Nissan for any questions. Your perfect urban companion awaits!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Birchwood Nissan
204-261-3490