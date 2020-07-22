Menu
2020 Nissan Kicks

1,302 KM

Details Description Features

$22,898

+ tax & licensing
$22,898

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2020 Nissan Kicks

2020 Nissan Kicks

SV SV Pkg.

2020 Nissan Kicks

SV SV Pkg.

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  Listing ID: 5363375
  Stock #: F38FWA
  VIN: 3N1CP5CV8LL481848

$22,898

+ taxes & licensing

1,302KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F38FWA
  • Mileage 1,302 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!
All Birchwood Nissan our Used Vehicles include the following:

Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
Front Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Lane Departure Warning
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

