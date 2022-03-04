2020 Nissan Kicks

Sale $25,491 + taxes & licensing 2 5 , 0 0 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8498288

Stock #: F4H5ER

VIN: 3N1CP5CV7LL577535

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Deep Blue Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F4H5ER

Mileage 25,006 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Engine Oil Cooler Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs CVT Transmission 120 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Single stainless steel exhaust Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Electric Power-Assist Steering Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder Transmission: CVT (Continuously Variable) 3.927 Axle Ratio GVWR: 1,625 kgs (3,583 lbs) Exterior Fog Lights Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Body-coloured door handles Temporary spare tire Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Black rear bumper Black grille w/chrome accents Light tinted glass Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Wheels: 17" Alloy Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Tires: 205/55R17 Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Safety Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Rear View Camera Rear Parking Sensors Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Lane Departure Warning Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Driver Monitoring-Alert Power Options Power Mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering Compass rear window defogger Tire Pressure Monitor HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Sport steering wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Front And Rear Map Lights Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Automatic Air Conditioning Systems Monitor Full Carpet Floor Covering Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material Driver And Front Passenger Armrests Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable manual driver's seat Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Urethane Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Powertrain Automatic Transmission Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Performance Rear Tire Performance Front Tire

