2020 Nissan Leaf

Sale $40,991 + taxes & licensing 9 , 4 1 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 8024329

8024329 Stock #: F4ATCR

F4ATCR VIN: 1N4AZ1CP2LC301306

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Super Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 9,416 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission: Single Reduction Gear Engine: 110kW AC Synchronous Electric Motor 8.19 Axle Ratio Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/6.6 kW Onboard Charger, 35 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V, 8 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 40 kWh Capacity Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights CHROME DOOR HANDLES Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps SPLASH GUARDS Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass LED brakelights Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Wheels: 17" Alloy Spare Tire Mobility Kit Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Tires: P215/50R17 Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Computer rear window defogger Navigation System Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats PERIMETER ALARM Front Bucket Seats Engine Immobilizer glove box Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Driver And Passenger Door Bins Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Automatic Air Conditioning Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Full Carpet Floor Covering Seats w/Cloth Back Material 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Charge Port Door Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat w/2-way lumbar Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Rear Parking Sensors Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Intelligent Around View Monitor (i-Avm) Back-Up Camera Intelligent Around View Monitor (i-Avm) Front Camera Intelligent Around View Monitor (i-Avm) Left Side Camera Intelligent Around View Monitor (i-Avm) Right Side Camera Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) / Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot Aerial View Camera System Cruise Control-Steering Assist Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Driver Monitoring-Alert Power Options Power Mirrors Powertrain Automatic Transmission Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Android Auto Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Nissan Connect Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat 8" colour display w/multi-touch control Lane Departure Warning and Prevention (LDW / LDP) Lane Keeping Assist Lane Departure Warning and Prevention (LDW / LDP) Lane Departure Warning SiriusXM radio w/advanced audio features Radio: NissanConnect EV w/Navigation/SiriusXM -inc: Apple CarPlay Nissan door to door navigation w/3D building graphics and satellite imagery

