Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Nissan Leaf

9,416 KM

Details Description Features

$40,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$40,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Contact Seller
2020 Nissan Leaf

2020 Nissan Leaf

SV Nav, Apple CarPlay, ProPILOT, 360 Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Nissan Leaf

SV Nav, Apple CarPlay, ProPILOT, 360 Camera

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  1. 8024329
  2. 8024329
  3. 8024329
  4. 8024329
  5. 8024329
  6. 8024329
  7. 8024329
  8. 8024329
  9. 8024329
  10. 8024329
  11. 8024329
  12. 8024329
  13. 8024329
  14. 8024329
  15. 8024329
  16. 8024329
  17. 8024329
  18. 8024329
  19. 8024329
  20. 8024329
  21. 8024329
  22. 8024329
  23. 8024329
  24. 8024329
  25. 8024329
  26. 8024329
Contact Seller
Sale

$40,991

+ taxes & licensing

9,416KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8024329
  • Stock #: F4ATCR
  • VIN: 1N4AZ1CP2LC301306

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F4ATCR
  • Mileage 9,416 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
CARFAX Canada One Owner


2020 Nissan Leaf SV Nav, Apple CarPlay, ProPILOT, 360 Camera AC Synchronous Electric Motor Single Reduction Gear FWD Super Black

ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Alloy wheels, Cloth Seat Trim, Electronic Stability Control, Heated & Powered door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.
We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: Single Reduction Gear
Engine: 110kW AC Synchronous Electric Motor
8.19 Axle Ratio
Lithium Ion Traction Battery w/6.6 kW Onboard Charger, 35 Hrs Charge Time @ 110/120V, 8 Hrs Charge Time @ 220/240V and 40 kWh Capacity
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
SPLASH GUARDS
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Tires: P215/50R17
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Navigation System
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Front air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Charge Port Door
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat w/2-way lumbar
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Parking Sensors
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Intelligent Around View Monitor (i-Avm) Back-Up Camera
Intelligent Around View Monitor (i-Avm) Front Camera
Intelligent Around View Monitor (i-Avm) Left Side Camera
Intelligent Around View Monitor (i-Avm) Right Side Camera
Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB)
Blind Spot Intervention (BSI) / Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Power Mirrors
Automatic Transmission
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Android Auto
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Nissan Connect
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
8" colour display w/multi-touch control
Lane Departure Warning and Prevention (LDW / LDP) Lane Keeping Assist
Lane Departure Warning and Prevention (LDW / LDP) Lane Departure Warning
SiriusXM radio w/advanced audio features
Radio: NissanConnect EV w/Navigation/SiriusXM -inc: Apple CarPlay
Nissan door to door navigation w/3D building graphics and satellite imagery

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

2015 Infiniti QX60 A...
 131,300 KM
$23,992 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Leaf SV ...
 9,416 KM
$40,991 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Camar...
 33,330 KM
$30,992 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory