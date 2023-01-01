$37,800+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Murano
SV - Pano Roof, Htd Wheel, Nav, 360 Cam, Rmt Start!
$37,800
+ taxes & licensing
39,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10097184
- Stock #: SCV8591
- VIN: 5N1AZ2BS3LN122729
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White Tricoat
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Keys & Fobs, a balance of FACTORY NISSAN WARRANTY and Custom Fit Mats. YES ONLY 39,000 Kms! Priced to sell at $37,800 or ONLY $36,800 financed! Extended warranty and financing options available!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
