2020 Nissan Murano

39,000 KM

Details Description

$37,800

+ tax & licensing
Auto Show Sales & Finance

204-560-6292

SV - Pano Roof, Htd Wheel, Nav, 360 Cam, Rmt Start!

SV - Pano Roof, Htd Wheel, Nav, 360 Cam, Rmt Start!

Location

Auto Show Sales & Finance

3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-560-6292

39,000KM
Used
  • Stock #: SCV8591
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2BS3LN122729

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White Tricoat
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

*** $36,800 FINANCED! *** ALL WHEEL DRIVE LOADED UP SV!! LOW K!! *** HEATED STEERING WHEEL + HEATED SEATS!! *** PANORAMIC SUNROOF + NAVIGATION PACKAGE!!! *** This Murano is a must see! Looking Fine in Pearl White!! Loaded to the absolute 9's with features like PANORAMIC SUNROOF......Power Adjustable Seat w/ Lumbar Control......Factory REMOTE START......NAVIGATION Package......Adaptive Radar Cruise Control......REAR VIEW CAMERA w/ 360 SURROUND VIEW......Multistage HEATED SEATS......HEATED STEERING Wheel......Power Liftgate......Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/ Mounted Audio Control......Full Power Convenience Package (Windows, Locks, Mirrors)......Heated Mirrors......Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start......SiriusXM Radio......Multimedia Connections (USB, USB-C, AUX)......Blind Spot Monitoring System......Lane Keep Assist......Rear Quick Charge Ports (USB, USB-C)......Powerful and Efficient 3.5L V6 Engine!!......Automatic Transmission......ALL WHEEL DRIVE / AWD / 4X4 / 4WD System!!......and 18 Inch Alloy Wheels!

Comes with all original Books & Manuals, Two Keys & Fobs, a balance of FACTORY NISSAN WARRANTY and Custom Fit Mats. YES ONLY 39,000 Kms! Priced to sell at $37,800 or ONLY $36,800 financed! Extended warranty and financing options available!


Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)

In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM

Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).

Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908

