2020 Nissan Murano

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Nappa leather seat trim

LIFT

HEATED REAR BENCH SEAT

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper

Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Siri Eyes Free

Illuminated Entry and Panic Button

Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter

recline

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS

Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Front Vented Discs

2 Door Curb/Courtesy

Driver Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag

weather

Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof

Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming

movie listings

Intelligent Lane Departure Prevention (LDP) Lane Keeping Assist

Intelligent Lane Departure Prevention (LDP) Lane Departure Warning

NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay

Bose audio system w/9 speakers plus dual subwoofer

Nissan voice recognition for navigation and audio

7" Colour Touch-Screen Display

SiriusXM Travel Link (fuel prices

stock info

and sports scores) and USB connection power for iPod interface and other compatible devices in rear of centre console

Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA NissanConnect w/Navigation -inc: NissanConnect services powered by SiriusXM (enrollment required

6 months free trial)

Climate Controlled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power front seats (slide

thigh support) w/2-way power lumbar support and driver memory

Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar