2020 Nissan Murano

5,956 KM

Details Description Features

$42,995

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Platinum AWD Navigation, Bose Audio, Loaded, (Factory Demo)

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

5,956KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5853075
  • Stock #: F3KTX1
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2DS3LN102820

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cayenne Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 5,956 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!
All of our purchases comes with the following

Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.
At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
rear window defogger
Memory Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Performance Rear Tire
Performance Front Tire
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Variable Speed
Multi-Zone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

