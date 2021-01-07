2020 Nissan Murano

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering remote start Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows Panoramic Sunroof rear window defogger Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Anti-Starter Navigation System Rear View Camera Power Lift Gates Auxiliary audio input jack Keyless Start Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals HD Radio SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Wheels: 18" Alloy Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go SiriusXM Siri Eyes Free Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Driver Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Rear Body Side Impact Airbag Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot Intelligent Lane Departure Prevention (LDP) Lane Keeping Assist Intelligent Lane Departure Prevention (LDP) Lane Departure Warning Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA NissanConnect w/Navigation -inc: 6 speakers NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto 8" colour display w/multi-touch control 6 Cyl V6 Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.