2020 Nissan Murano

30,125 KM

$33,490

+ tax & licensing
$33,490

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2020 Nissan Murano

2020 Nissan Murano

SV | Navigation | Panoramic Sunroof | Remote Start |

2020 Nissan Murano

SV | Navigation | Panoramic Sunroof | Remote Start |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 6552249
  2. 6552249
$33,490

+ taxes & licensing

30,125KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6552249
  • Stock #: F3TX63
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2BS6LN114317

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Interior Colour Graphite
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3TX63
  • Mileage 30,125 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival !!!
Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Panoramic Sunroof
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Auxiliary audio input jack
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
HD Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Wheels: 18" Alloy
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
SiriusXM
Siri Eyes Free
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Driver Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Rear Body Side Impact Airbag
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Intelligent Lane Departure Prevention (LDP) Lane Keeping Assist
Intelligent Lane Departure Prevention (LDP) Lane Departure Warning
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA NissanConnect w/Navigation -inc: 6 speakers
NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
8" colour display w/multi-touch control
6 Cyl V6 Engine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

