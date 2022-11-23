$44,000+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Murano
SL | Leather | Sunroof | Navigation
Audi Winnipeg
485 Sterling Lyon Pkwy, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2S8
$44,000
- Listing ID: 9378496
- Stock #: 261421
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Graphite
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 23,070 KM
Vehicle Description
No need to settle for a base model - check out this loaded up 2020 Nissan Murano with All-Wheel Drive that just arrived on trade in luxurious SL trim! Factory warranty remaining plus a very long list of features you'll love including: heated leather seating w/driver memory (front AND rear!), a huge panoramic sunroof, remote starter, navigation, heated steering wheel, power tailgate, premium BOSE sound system w/subwoofer and Nissan's full compliment of safety features such as lane departure warning, intelligent adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring w/rear cross traffic alert, intelligent around view 360 degree monitor and more!
Vehicle Features
