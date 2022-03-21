Menu
2020 Nissan NV200

32,775 KM

Details Features

$39,900

+ tax & licensing
West Perimeter Auto Centre

204-837-8372

Compact Cargo SV Mini Cargo *Shelving* Backup Cam * Bluetooth *

Location

3811 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X7

32,775KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8819774
  • Stock #: 6079
  • VIN: 3N6CM0KN0LK702307

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fresh Powder
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 32,775 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
Inside Hood Release
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Block Heater
Dual sliding doors
Step Bumper
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

West Perimeter Auto Centre

3811 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X7

