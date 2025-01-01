Menu
Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with: *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Full clean and detail Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277. Dealer Permit #5266 Dealer permit #5266

2020 Nissan Pathfinder

72,658 KM

Details Description Features

$29,998

+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Pathfinder

SL PREMIUM

12142788

2020 Nissan Pathfinder

SL PREMIUM

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
72,658KM
VIN 5N1DR2CM4LC582961

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 72,658 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bucket front seats
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary audio input jack
aux audio input jack
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot

Powertrain

4.0L SOHC V6 ENGINE

Exterior

Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade

Additional Features

Nappa leather seat trim
Manual Fold Into Floor
3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
Manual Recline
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
2 Door Curb/Courtesy
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
weather
Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices
7" colour display w/multi-touch
Movie listings and Stock info)
Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2)
7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats
Radio: Bose AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: 9 speakers; 4 door
2 tweeter
1 centre and 1 woofer (2 built-in speakers)
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/streaming audio and hands-free text messaging assistant
NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and Siri Eyes Free
Radio: NissanConnect w/Navigation & Mobile Apps -inc: 5.8" colour touch-screen display
enhanced voice recognition for navigation and audio
SiriusXM Traffic and SiriusXM Travel Link (fuel prices
Note: Smartphone Apps integration for iPhone and Android phones

