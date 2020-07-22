Menu
2020 Nissan Pathfinder

14,691 KM

Details Description Features

$43,997

+ tax & licensing
$43,997

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2020 Nissan Pathfinder

2020 Nissan Pathfinder

SL Rock Creek Edition 4WD Panoramic Roof,Leather, 7 passenger

2020 Nissan Pathfinder

SL Rock Creek Edition 4WD Panoramic Roof,Leather, 7 passenger

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

$43,997

+ taxes & licensing

14,691KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5470445
  Stock #: F38XJF
  VIN: 5N1DR2CM7LC577575

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Midnight Pine Metallic
  Interior Colour Rock Creek Edition
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # F38XJF
  Mileage 14,691 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!
All Birchwood Nissan our Used Vehicles include the following:

Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
Four Wheel Drive
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
rear window defogger
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Keyless Start
CVT Transmission
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
NissanConnect
Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Passenger Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

