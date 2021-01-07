2020 Nissan Pathfinder

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering remote start Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Automatic Transmission Four Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls 6 Speakers Windows rear window defogger Seating 3RD ROW SEATING HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Anti-Starter Navigation System Rear View Camera Telematics Auxiliary audio input jack Keyless Start Heated Leather Steering Wheel Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go NissanConnect Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Aluminum-Alloy Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) NissanConnect Services Emergency Sos All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Multi-Zone Air Conditioning Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot 6 Cyl V6 Engine Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: NissanConnectSM w/navigation mobile apps and services MP3/WMA CD playback capability 4 USB type A ports and 2 USB type C ports for compatible devices RCA auxiliary video input

