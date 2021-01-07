Menu
2020 Nissan Pathfinder

18,365 KM

$35,990

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
SV Tech | Navigation | Heated Steering | Remote Start |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 6539536
  2. 6539536
18,365KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6539536
  • Stock #: F3U1PT
  • VIN: 5N1DR2BM9LC594637

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3U1PT
  • Mileage 18,365 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
Four Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
6 Speakers
rear window defogger
3RD ROW SEATING
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Telematics
Auxiliary audio input jack
Keyless Start
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
NissanConnect
Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Aluminum-Alloy
Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
NissanConnect Services Emergency Sos
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
6 Cyl V6 Engine
Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: NissanConnectSM w/navigation
mobile apps and services
MP3/WMA CD playback capability
4 USB type A ports and 2 USB type C ports for compatible devices
RCA auxiliary video input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

