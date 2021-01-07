2020 Nissan Pathfinder

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Automatic Transmission Four Wheel Drive Windows rear window defogger Seating 3RD ROW SEATING HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Anti-Starter Navigation System Rear View Camera CVT Transmission Heated Leather Steering Wheel Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go NissanConnect Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat Driver Side Adjustable Seat Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot

