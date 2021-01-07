Menu
2020 Nissan Pathfinder

19,891 KM

$34,977

+ tax & licensing
$34,977

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2020 Nissan Pathfinder

2020 Nissan Pathfinder

SV TECH AWD

2020 Nissan Pathfinder

SV TECH AWD

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Sale

$34,977

+ taxes & licensing

19,891KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6597142
  Stock #: F3U83W
  VIN: 5N1DR2BM9LC601313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3U83W
  • Mileage 19,891 KM

Vehicle Description

Click, call (204) 837-5811 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the "Enhanced Experienced Package" is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
Four Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
3RD ROW SEATING
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
CVT Transmission
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
NissanConnect
Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

