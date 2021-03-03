Menu
2020 Nissan Pathfinder

22,253 KM

Details Description Features

$34,977

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

SV TECH AWD

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

22,253KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6625445
  • Stock #: F3U4KW
  • VIN: 5N1DR2BM6LC594286

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Interior
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3U4KW
  • Mileage 22,253 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Nissan Pathfinder SV 3.5L V6 CVT with Xtronic 4WD White

All Wheel Drive, Air Conditioning, Alloy Rims, Auxiliary Input, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Detection, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Rear Parking Sensors, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation, Push Button Start, 4WD, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Warning, Brake assist, Dual Climate Control, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.

All of our purchases comes with the following

Birchwood Certified Inspection
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
Carfax report


Click, call (204) 900-0874 or come visit us at Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Pointe West Auto Park, Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Our dedicated Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from plenty of Years, Makes and Models at various price points to match your budget! Our main store features our Service and Parts departments as well as an Accessory Sales Team for your convenience.
Special Financing Available!
In addition, for a worry-free ownership, the Enhanced Experienced Package is available with all vehicles! This package features;
3 Years Roadside Assistance
3 Years Tire Road Hazard Warranty
3 Years Rim Hazard Warranty
3 Years Free Tire Rotations
5 Years Theft Protection with $5000 Guarantee

Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Automatic Transmission
Four Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
3RD ROW SEATING
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
CVT Transmission
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
NissanConnect
Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Driver Side Adjustable Seat
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

