Discover the perfect blend of style and practicality with this 2020 Nissan Qashqai SL AWD. This sleek SUV offers a comfortable ride for five passengers, wrapped in a striking Magnetic Black Metallic exterior that exudes sophistication. Key Features: - All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and stability - Fuel-efficient 2.0L engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission - Spacious interior with seating for 5 and ample cargo space - New tires for improved performance and safety - Low mileage, ensuring many years of reliable service - Local trade, supporting your community - Versatile SUV body style, perfect for urban and suburban lifestyles Experience the Qashqais exceptional quality and performance for yourself. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Winnipeg today to schedule a test drive, or contact us for more information about this fantastic vehicle. Whether youre ready to reserve, start your purchase, or have questions, our team is here to provide you with a seamless and enjoyable car-buying experience. Dealer Permit #0112 Shown with stock photos while we complete intake and may not represent the actual vehicle. Please call for further information or a walk around video! Dealer permit #0112

Winnipeg Jaguar

180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8

204-452-8030

VIN JN1BJ1CW4LW361697

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F5UXG7
  • Mileage 46,007 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the perfect blend of style and practicality with this 2020 Nissan Qashqai SL AWD. This sleek SUV offers a comfortable ride for five passengers, wrapped in a striking Magnetic Black Metallic exterior that exudes sophistication.

Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and stability
- Fuel-efficient 2.0L engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission
- Spacious interior with seating for 5 and ample cargo space
- New tires for improved performance and safety
- Low mileage, ensuring many years of reliable service
- Local trade, supporting your community
- Versatile SUV body style, perfect for urban and suburban lifestyles

Experience the Qashqai's exceptional quality and performance for yourself. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Winnipeg today to schedule a test drive, or contact us for more information about this fantastic vehicle. Whether you're ready to reserve, start your purchase, or have questions, our team is here to provide you with a seamless and enjoyable car-buying experience.
Dealer Permit #0112

Shown with stock photos while we complete intake and may not represent the actual vehicle.
Please call for further information or a walk around video!
Dealer permit #0112

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
110 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Electric Power-Assist Steering
55 L Fuel Tank
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control
6.39 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve I4
GVWR: 2,035 kgs (4,486 lbs)
Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable) -inc: manual shift mode
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Bucket front seats
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Full Carpet Floor Covering
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Quick Comfort Heated Front Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat w/power lumbar, 4-way adjustable front passenger seat and seatback pocket on driver and passenger seats
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Safety

Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Intelligent Around View Monitor (i-Avm) Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB)
ProPILOT ASSIST
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Exterior

SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Wheels: 19" Aluminum Alloy
Tires: 225/45R19 All-Season
Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front

