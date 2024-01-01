$24,239+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Qashqai
SL | New Tires | Local Trade
Location
Winnipeg Jaguar
180 Lowson Crescent, Winnipeg, MB R3P 2H8
204-452-8030
$24,239
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F5UXG7
- Mileage 46,007 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect blend of style and practicality with this 2020 Nissan Qashqai SL AWD. This sleek SUV offers a comfortable ride for five passengers, wrapped in a striking Magnetic Black Metallic exterior that exudes sophistication.
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive for enhanced traction and stability
- Fuel-efficient 2.0L engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission
- Spacious interior with seating for 5 and ample cargo space
- New tires for improved performance and safety
- Low mileage, ensuring many years of reliable service
- Local trade, supporting your community
- Versatile SUV body style, perfect for urban and suburban lifestyles
Experience the Qashqai's exceptional quality and performance for yourself. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Winnipeg today to schedule a test drive, or contact us for more information about this fantastic vehicle. Whether you're ready to reserve, start your purchase, or have questions, our team is here to provide you with a seamless and enjoyable car-buying experience.
Dealer Permit #0112
Shown with stock photos while we complete intake and may not represent the actual vehicle.
Please call for further information or a walk around video!
Winnipeg Jaguar
204-452-8030