$21,991+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Qashqai
S Accident Free | One Owner | Low KM's
Location
Birchwood Nissan
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3490
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 51,818 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD | Apple CarPlay | Heated seats | Back-up Camera
Discover the perfect blend of style and practicality with this 2020 Nissan Qashqai S! With just 51,818 km on the odometer, this gently used crossover is ready for your next adventure.
Key highlights:
- All-Wheel Drive for confident handling in any weather
- Heated power front seats with memory function
- Blind Spot Warning for enhanced safety
- 7" color touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Versatile 60-40 folding rear seats
- Efficient 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder engine
- Sleek 17" aluminum alloy wheels
Experience the Qashqai's nimble performance and advanced features for yourself. Visit Birchwood Nissan today to schedule a test drive, or contact our friendly team for more information. Ready to make it yours? Start your purchase journey online or in-person we're here to make your car-buying experience smooth and enjoyable!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer permit #0086
Vehicle Features
Interior
Exterior
Safety
Mechanical
Additional Features
