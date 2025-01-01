Menu
AWD | Apple CarPlay | Heated seats | Back-up Camera Discover the perfect blend of style and practicality with this 2020 Nissan Qashqai S! With just 51,818 km on the odometer, this gently used crossover is ready for your next adventure. Key highlights: - All-Wheel Drive for confident handling in any weather - Heated power front seats with memory function - Blind Spot Warning for enhanced safety - 7 color touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto - Versatile 60-40 folding rear seats - Efficient 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder engine - Sleek 17 aluminum alloy wheels Experience the Qashqais nimble performance and advanced features for yourself. Visit Birchwood Nissan today to schedule a test drive, or contact our friendly team for more information. Ready to make it yours? Start your purchase journey online or in-person were here to make your car-buying experience smooth and enjoyable! We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086

2020 Nissan Qashqai

51,818 KM

$21,991

+ tax & licensing
Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Used
51,818KM
VIN JN1BJ1CW7LW395066

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 51,818 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD | Apple CarPlay | Heated seats | Back-up Camera
Discover the perfect blend of style and practicality with this 2020 Nissan Qashqai S! With just 51,818 km on the odometer, this gently used crossover is ready for your next adventure.

Key highlights:
- All-Wheel Drive for confident handling in any weather
- Heated power front seats with memory function
- Blind Spot Warning for enhanced safety
- 7" color touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Versatile 60-40 folding rear seats
- Efficient 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder engine
- Sleek 17" aluminum alloy wheels

Experience the Qashqai's nimble performance and advanced features for yourself. Visit Birchwood Nissan today to schedule a test drive, or contact our friendly team for more information. Ready to make it yours? Start your purchase journey online or in-person we're here to make your car-buying experience smooth and enjoyable!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Vehicle Features

Interior

Trip Computer
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Hands-free text messaging assistant
USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices
streaming audio via Bluetooth
Radio: AM/FM/CD/AUX Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
7" colour display w/multi-touch control
SiriusXM satellite radio w/advanced audio features
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats
over-the-air (OTA) updating for head unit firmware via a Wi-Fi WPA2 connection and Siri Eyes Free

