Experience the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2020 Nissan Qashqai! With only 28,140 km on the odometer, this gently used SUV is ready for your next adventure. Key Features: - All-Wheel Drive for superior handling in any weather - Heated power front seats with memory function - 7 color touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto - Blind Spot Warning for enhanced safety - Panoramic sunroof for an open-air experience - Intelligent Around View Monitor for easy parking - Dual-zone automatic climate control At Birchwood Nissan, were committed to providing you with an exceptional car-buying experience. Whether youre ready to take the next step or have questions, were here to help. Schedule a test drive today and discover why the Qashqai is the perfect choice for your lifestyle. Contact us now to reserve this low-mileage gem or start your purchase journey online. Your new Nissan adventure awaits! We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with: A full CARFAX vehicle report. Mandatory alignment on every vehicle A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery Service records (if available) Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490. Dealer Permit #0086 Dealer permit #0086

2020 Nissan Qashqai

28,140 KM

$22,991

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Nissan Qashqai

S AWD Own Owner | Local

2020 Nissan Qashqai

S AWD Own Owner | Local

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

$22,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
28,140KM
VIN JN1BJ1CW2LW388459

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F6CDP7
  • Mileage 28,140 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Bucket front seats
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
aux audio input jack
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Tires: P225/65R17 AS
Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
Transmission: 7-Speed DCT Automatic
2 Door Curb/Courtesy
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Windows and Sunroof/Convertible Roof
Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
Hands-free text messaging assistant
USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices
streaming audio via Bluetooth
Radio: AM/FM/CD/AUX Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
7" colour display w/multi-touch control
SiriusXM satellite radio w/advanced audio features
Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/SAT Audio System -inc: 6 speakers w/USB (x2)
7" colour touch screen IT monitor and Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats
Leatherette/Textile Seating Surfaces
over-the-air (OTA) updating for head unit firmware via a Wi-Fi WPA2 connection and Siri Eyes Free

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

2020 Nissan Qashqai