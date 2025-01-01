$22,991+ taxes & licensing
2020 Nissan Qashqai
S AWD Own Owner | Local
2020 Nissan Qashqai
S AWD Own Owner | Local
Location
Birchwood Nissan
3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8
204-261-3490
$22,991
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # F6CDP7
- Mileage 28,140 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2020 Nissan Qashqai! With only 28,140 km on the odometer, this gently used SUV is ready for your next adventure.
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive for superior handling in any weather
- Heated power front seats with memory function
- 7" color touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Blind Spot Warning for enhanced safety
- Panoramic sunroof for an open-air experience
- Intelligent Around View Monitor for easy parking
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
At Birchwood Nissan, we're committed to providing you with an exceptional car-buying experience. Whether you're ready to take the next step or have questions, we're here to help. Schedule a test drive today and discover why the Qashqai is the perfect choice for your lifestyle. Contact us now to reserve this low-mileage gem or start your purchase journey online. Your new Nissan adventure awaits!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086
Vehicle Features
Interior
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Safety
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Nissan
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Nissan
Birchwood Nissan
Call Dealer
204-261-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-261-3490