Discover the perfect blend of style and functionality with this 2020 Nissan Qashqai SV. This versatile SUV is ready to elevate your driving experience with its impressive features and reliable performance. - All-Wheel Drive for superior traction and handling - Spacious interior comfortably seats 5 passengers - Fuel-efficient 2.0L 4-cylinder engine - Automatic transmission for smooth, effortless driving - Striking Scarlet Ember Pearl exterior - Advanced safety features including Blind Spot Warning and Collision Mitigation - Convenient power features like proximity cargo access

2020 Nissan Qashqai

85,321 KM

$19,984

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Nissan Qashqai

SV

13236137

2020 Nissan Qashqai

SV

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$19,984

+ taxes & licensing

Used
85,321KM
VIN JN1BJ1CWXLW378942

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Scarlet Ember Pearl
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 85,321 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
aux audio input jack
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Electronic stability control (ESC)
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear

Mechanical

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls

Additional Features

ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
2 Door Curb/Courtesy
Radio Data System and External Memory Control
In-Dash Mounted Single CD
Intelligent Lane Intervention (i-Li) Lane Keeping Assist
Intelligent Lane Intervention (i-Li) Lane Departure Warning
Hands-free text messaging assistant
USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices
streaming audio via Bluetooth
Radio: AM/FM/CD/AUX Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
7" colour display w/multi-touch control
SiriusXM satellite radio w/advanced audio features
Heated Power Front Seats -inc: 4-way power front lumbar
4-way manually adjustable headrests and driver and passenger 3-setting memory seats
Side Impact Protection System (SIPS)-inc: front seat side-impact airbags
front/rear side-impact Inflatable Curtains (IC)
over-the-air (OTA) updating for head unit firmware via a Wi-Fi WPA2 connection and Siri Eyes Free

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

$19,984

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

2020 Nissan Qashqai