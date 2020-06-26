Menu
$27,683

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2020 Nissan Qashqai

SV AWD Remote Starter,Sunroof

Location

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

$27,683

+ taxes & licensing

  • 1,699KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5300738
  • Stock #: F37TJN
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CW8LW368622
Exterior Colour
Gun Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!
All Birchwood Nissan our Used Vehicles include the following:

Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Nissan

