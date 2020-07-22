Menu
2020 Nissan Qashqai

6,497 KM

$27,497

+ tax & licensing
$27,497

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2020 Nissan Qashqai

2020 Nissan Qashqai

SV,AWD,Sunroof,Remote Starter

2020 Nissan Qashqai

SV,AWD,Sunroof,Remote Starter

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  Listing ID: 5363372
  Stock #: F38FVC
  VIN: JN1BJ1CW3LW373713

$27,497

+ taxes & licensing

6,497KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F38FVC
  • Mileage 6,497 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!
All Birchwood Nissan our Used Vehicles include the following:

Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

