2020 Nissan Qashqai

12,626 KM

Details Description Features

$27,281

+ tax & licensing
$27,281

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2020 Nissan Qashqai

2020 Nissan Qashqai

SV AWD Remote Starter, Heated Seats, Backup Camera

2020 Nissan Qashqai

SV AWD Remote Starter, Heated Seats, Backup Camera

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

$27,281

+ taxes & licensing

12,626KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5678976
  Stock #: F3B145
  VIN: JN1BJ1CW9LW368581

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3B145
  • Mileage 12,626 KM

Vehicle Description

We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!
All of our purchases comes with the following

Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Service records if available
Carfax report




At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.
At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Keyless Start
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

