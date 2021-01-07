2020 Nissan Qashqai

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Auto On/Off Headlamps Temporary spare tire Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain All Wheel Drive Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Comfort Cargo shade

Additional Features Anti-Starter Rear View Camera Keyless Start Driver Side Airbag Mirror integrated turn signals Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag Intelligent Lane Intervention (i-Li) Lane Keeping Assist Intelligent Lane Intervention (i-Li) Lane Departure Warning All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input Rear Body Side Impact Airbag Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot 4 Cyl Engine Gasoline Fuel System Radio: AM/FM/CD/AUX Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto 7" colour display w/multi-touch control SiriusXM satellite radio w/advanced audio features USB connection port for iPod interface and other compa

