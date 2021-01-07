Menu
2020 Nissan Qashqai

13,889 KM

Details Description Features

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Hyundai

204-633-2420

Contact Seller
2020 Nissan Qashqai

2020 Nissan Qashqai

SV | Heated Seats | Remote Start | Sunroof |

2020 Nissan Qashqai

SV | Heated Seats | Remote Start | Sunroof |

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

  1. 6533853
  2. 6533853
$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

13,889KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6533853
  • Stock #: F3TYPW
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CWXLW370355

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3TYPW
  • Mileage 13,889 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!


2020 Nissan Qashqai SV 2.0L DOHC CVT with Xtronic AWD White

All Wheel Drive, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Auto High-beam Headlights, Blind Spot Warning, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Power moonroof, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/CD/AUX Audio System w/6 Speakers, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer in New Vehicle Sales volume!

Additional savings and low rate financing available on all new vehicles during this months sales event.

Experience the H-Factor at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

The #1 Hyundai destination for you and your families automotive needs in Winnipeg!

www.birchwoodhyundai.com
@birchwoodhyundaiThe destination for you and your families automotive needs in North Winnipeg.

We are located North on McPhillips towards the Perimeter Highway at 2420 McPhillips Street

Call, click or dial Birchwood Hyundai today at 204-633-2420!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Cargo shade
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Keyless Start
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Wheels: 17" Aluminum Alloy
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Parking Aid Sensor
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag
Intelligent Lane Intervention (i-Li) Lane Keeping Assist
Intelligent Lane Intervention (i-Li) Lane Departure Warning
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
Rear Body Side Impact Airbag
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System
Radio: AM/FM/CD/AUX Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
7" colour display w/multi-touch control
SiriusXM satellite radio w/advanced audio features
USB connection port for iPod interface and other compa

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Hyundai

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

