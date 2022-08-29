2020 Nissan Qashqai

Sale $37,991 + taxes & licensing 9 , 8 3 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9053320

9053320 Stock #: F4P48V

F4P48V VIN: JN1BJ1CW4LW381142

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 9,836 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Temporary spare tire Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs CVT Transmission Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case 110 amp alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential 60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Electric Power-Assist Steering 55 L Fuel Tank Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control 6.39 Axle Ratio Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve I4 GVWR: 2,035 kgs (4,486 lbs) Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable) -inc: manual shift mode Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Spoiler Auto On/Off Headlamps SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Chrome Side Windows Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Safety Daytime Running Lights Rear Parking Sensors Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Powertrain Automatic Transmission Interior Immobilizer tilt steering rear window defogger Tire Pressure Monitor Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Front Bucket Seats Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Bucket front seats Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Systems Monitor Full Carpet Floor Covering 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Analog Appearance Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Controls Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Additional Features Anti-Starter Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Dual Shift Mode Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.