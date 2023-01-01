2020 Nissan Qashqai

Sale $33,991 + taxes & licensing 3 5 , 0 5 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9547969

9547969 Stock #: F4WM8Y

F4WM8Y VIN: JN1BJ1CW0LW380974

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 35,052 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear Parking Sensors Tire Pressure Monitor Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Hill Descent Control Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs CVT Transmission Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case 110 amp alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential 60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Electric Power-Assist Steering 55 L Fuel Tank Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls 6.39 Axle Ratio Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve I4 GVWR: 2,035 kgs (4,486 lbs) Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable) -inc: manual shift mode Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Daytime Running Lights Variable Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Chrome Side Windows Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Immobilizer tilt steering Trip Computer Rear View Camera HEATED FRONT SEATS Engine Immobilizer Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Bucket front seats Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Systems Monitor Full Carpet Floor Covering 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Analog Appearance Convenience Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Additional Features Anti-Starter Cloth Interior null ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Dual Shift Mode Transmission 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Intelligent Lane Intervention (i-Li) Lane Keeping Assist Intelligent Lane Intervention (i-Li) Lane Departure Warning Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Rear Body Side Impact Airbag Radio: AM/FM/CD/AUX Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto 7" colour display w/multi-touch control SiriusXM satellite radio w/advanced audio features USB connection port for iPod interface and other compa Side Impact Protection System (SIPS)-inc: front seat side-impact airbags front/rear side-impact Inflatable Curtains (IC)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.