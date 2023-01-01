2020 Nissan Qashqai

Sale $30,991 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 7 , 6 0 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 9606526

9606526 Stock #: F4X6GT

F4X6GT VIN: JN1BJ1CW9LW384568

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 27,609 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Hill Descent Control Temporary spare tire Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs CVT Transmission Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electronic Transfer Case 110 amp alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential 60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Electric Power-Assist Steering 55 L Fuel Tank Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls 6.39 Axle Ratio Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve I4 GVWR: 2,035 kgs (4,486 lbs) Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable) -inc: manual shift mode Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Auto On/Off Headlamps SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Chrome Side Windows Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Powertrain Automatic Transmission Safety Brake Assist Rear Parking Sensors Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Airbag Child-Safety Locks Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot Collision Mitigation-Front Collision Mitigation-Rear Interior Immobilizer tilt steering Trip Computer rear window defogger Steering Wheel Audio Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Front Bucket Seats Front air conditioning Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Bucket front seats Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Bluetooth hands-free phone system Driver And Passenger Door Bins Fade-to-off interior lighting Cargo shade Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Systems Monitor Full Carpet Floor Covering 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Analog Appearance Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Additional Features Anti-Starter ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Front Head Side Impact Airbag Parking Aid Sensor Rear Head Side Impact Airbag Dual Shift Mode Transmission 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Front Vented Discs Manual-Leveling Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Hands-free text messaging assistant USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices streaming audio via Bluetooth Radio: AM/FM/CD/AUX Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto 7" colour display w/multi-touch control SiriusXM satellite radio w/advanced audio features over-the-air (OTA) updating for head unit firmware via a Wi-Fi WPA2 connection and Siri Eyes Free

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.