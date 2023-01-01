Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Nissan Rogue

45,749 KM

Details Description Features

$36,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

Contact Seller
2020 Nissan Rogue

2020 Nissan Rogue

SL Reserve AWD | Nav | ProPILOT | 360 Camera | Apple CarPlay

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Nissan Rogue

SL Reserve AWD | Nav | ProPILOT | 360 Camera | Apple CarPlay

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 10410282
  3. 10410282
  4. 10410282
  5. 10410282
  6. 10410282
  7. 10410282
  8. 10410282
  9. 10410282
  10. 10410282
  11. 10410282
  12. 10410282
  13. 10410282
  14. 10410282
  15. 10410282
  16. 10410282
  17. 10410282
  18. 10410282
  19. 10410282
  20. 10410282
  21. 10410282
  22. 10410282
  23. 10410282
  24. 10410282
  25. 10410282
  26. 10410282
Contact Seller
Sale

$36,991

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
45,749KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10410282
  • Stock #: F56X5B
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV2LC707354

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Reserve
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 45,749 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to buy, sell, and service your vehicle! All pre-owned vehicles from Birchwood Nissan come with:
A full CARFAX vehicle report.
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
A fresh oil change and full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records (if available)
Interested in seeing/hearing more? Come down to Birchwood Nissan to experience Car Buying the right way! Book your appointment today at 204-261-3490.
Dealer Permit #0086
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
110 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
5.694 Axle Ratio
Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode
GVWR: 2,089 kgs (4,605 lbs)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Tires: P225/55R19 AS
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Wheels: 19" Aluminum Alloy
Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Interior

Tachometer
Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
Driver Information Centre
Illuminated Entry
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Front And Rear Map Lights
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
6-Way Driver Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
NissanConnect Selective Service Internet Access
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Passenger Seat
Quick Comfort Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver seat including 2-way lumbar support, 4-way power front passenger seat, memory driver seat and seat back storage
NissanConnect w/Navigation -inc: Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, voice guidance, Nissan voice recognition for navigation and audio, SiriusXM Traffic and SiriusXM Travel Link (weather, fuel prices, movie listings, stock info)
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Integrated roof antenna
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: auxiliary audio input jack

Safety

Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Around View Monitor Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB)
ProPILOT ASSIST
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear

Powertrain

engine coolant temp

Additional Features

odometer
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter
Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Aux Audio Input Jack and Steering Wheel Controls
NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay
USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices
Quick Comfort Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat
4-way adjustable front passenger seat and seat back storage
7" colour display w/multi-touch
Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/streaming audio and hands-free text messaging assistant
Android Auto and Siri Eyes Free

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Nissan

2020 Nissan Murano S...
 57,288 KM
$36,991 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan 370Z Roa...
 22,102 KM
$44,991 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Rogue SV...
 29,185 KM
$32,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

Call Dealer

204-261-XXXX

(click to show)

204-261-3490

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory