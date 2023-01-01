2020 Nissan Rogue

Tachometer

Immobilizer

Compass

Trip Computer

Driver Information Centre

Illuminated Entry

PERIMETER ALARM

Driver foot rest

Full Cloth Headliner

Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls

Outside temp gauge

Illuminated glove box

Front Cupholder

Air filtration

Roll-Up Cargo Cover

Carpet Floor Trim

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Rear cupholder

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

Front And Rear Map Lights

Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down

Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

3 12V DC Power Outlets

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Full Carpet Floor Covering

Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest

6-Way Driver Seat

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets

NissanConnect Selective Service Internet Access

Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft

Passenger Seat

Quick Comfort Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver seat including 2-way lumbar support, 4-way power front passenger seat, memory driver seat and seat back storage

NissanConnect w/Navigation -inc: Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, voice guidance, Nissan voice recognition for navigation and audio, SiriusXM Traffic and SiriusXM Travel Link (weather, fuel prices, movie listings, stock info)

Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material