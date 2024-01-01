$26,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Nissan Rogue
S
2020 Nissan Rogue
S
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
$26,500
+ taxes & licensing
76,356KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5N1AT2MV1LC758389
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black[Magnetic Black Metallic]
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24210
- Mileage 76,356 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Ride Time
2018 RAM 1500 SXT 142,800 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Kia Optima LX 117,681 KM $17,500 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Journey CVP 173,135 KM $14,500 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Ride Time
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
Call Dealer
204-272-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$26,500
+ taxes & licensing
Ride Time
204-272-6161
2020 Nissan Rogue