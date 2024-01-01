$24,999+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Rogue
SV AWD - Heated Seat & Wheel, 7in Screen!!
Location
Auto Show Sales & Finance
3165 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-560-6292
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
120,500KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV1LC715171
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 10365WAV
- Mileage 120,500 KM
Vehicle Description
*** GUN METALLIC NISSAN ROGUE SV AWD *** HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL *** 7.0 INCH TOUCH-SCREEN, SIRIUSXM, 17 INCH ALUMINUM-ALLOY WHEELS!! *** Introducing the 2020 Nissan Rogue SV AWD- where advanced technology, premium comfort, and dynamic performance come together in a sleek and stylish package. Designed for those who seek versatility and refinement in their daily drive, the Rogue SV AWD is built to elevate every journey, whether it's a commute through the city or an adventure on the open road. The 2020 Nissan Rogue SV AWD impresses with its contemporary design, featuring bold lines, a distinctive V-Motion grille, and striking LED daytime running lights. Its aerodynamic shape not only enhances its visual appeal but also improves fuel efficiency, making it an ideal choice for the modern driver. Step inside the Rogue SV AWD, and you'll find a spacious and thoughtfully crafted interior with features such as HEATED SEATS......HEATED STEERING WHEEL......7.0 Inch Touch-Screen......SIRIUSXM......AM/FM Radio......Dual Climate Control......NISSAN CONNECT......Six Speakers......USB A Input......AUX Input......Eco Mode......Sport Mode Shifter......Intelligent All-Wheel-Drive......NISSAN SAFETY SHIELD 360......Automatic Emergency Braking w/ Pedestrian Detection......Advanced Drive-Assist Display......LANE DEPARTURE WARNING......BLIND SPOT WARNING......Rear Automatic Braking......Rear Sonar System......Rear Cross Traffic Alert......Rear Door Alert......Rear View Monitor......Active Ride Control......Intelligent Trace Control......Intelligent Engine Brake......Hill Start Assist......High Beam Assist......LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS......Intelligent Auto Headlights......Sun Visors w/ Illuminated Vanity Mirrors......Four Cargo Tie-Down Hooks......Divide-N-Hide Cargo System......Rear Center Folding Arm Rest w/ Cupholders......ROOF RAILS......Rear Privacy Glass......Keyless Entry......2.5L I4 Engine......Automatic Transmission......17 INCH ALUMINUM-ALLOY WHEELS w/ GOODYEAR TIRES!!
This vehicle comes with the original Owner's Manual and only 120,500 KILOMETERS!! Financing and Extended Warranty available!!
Will accept trades. Please call (204)560-6287 or View at 3165 McGillivray Blvd. (Conveniently located two minutes West from Costco at corner of Kenaston and McGillivray Blvd.)
In addition to this please view our complete inventory of used trucks, used SUVs, used Vans, used RVs, and used Cars in Winnipeg on our website: WWW.AUTOSHOWWINNIPEG.COM
Complete comprehensive warranty is available for this vehicle. Please ask for warranty option details. All advertised prices and payments plus taxes (where applicable).
Winnipeg, MB - Manitoba Dealer Permit # 4908
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
